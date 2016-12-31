Unborn baby dies, teens injured in Skyway crash

- The Florida Highway Patrol said an unborn child was killed and three teens were seriously injured in a crash near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge early Saturday morning.

Troopers said a Kia sedan, driven by 20-year-old Gerard Nelson and with four passengers, was traveling northbound approaching the Skyway Bridge around 3:30 a.m. when one of its tires blew out. The vehicle crashed into the concrete barrier before overturning.

Nelson suffered minor injuries. Passenger Mallory Chancellor, 17, was critically injured and taken to Bayfront Medical Center. Chancellor's unborn baby did not survive the crash, FHP said.

Two other passengers, 18-year-old Anjanae Nelson and 16-year-old Rayshona Nelson, were seriously injured in the crash. A fourth passenger, 21-year-old Zara Sander, had minor injuries.