Screening device false alarm at Tampa Int'l Airport

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 01 2017 01:56PM EST

Updated:Jan 02 2017 08:40AM EST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Authorities briefly evacuated part of Tampa International Airport Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., dozens of travelers were evacuated from Airside F and moved to the tarmac. Groups of people were then put on buses and moved to a different location.

Around 2 p.m., officials said the issue had been resolved and lifted the evacuation. They have not said what prompted the evacuation.

At 2:40 p.m., officials said the evacuation was due to a false alarm related to a screening device.

TIA officials say a carry-on bag triggered the alert. Neither the airport, nor the TSA would comment specifically on what was inside the bag.

Four flights were delayed and nearly a thousand people were affected because of the terminal shutdown. 

