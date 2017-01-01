St. Joseph's Hospital South welcomes first baby of New Year

Baby Tyler along with parents, Tiffany Kirby and David Crawford and staff at St. Joseph's Hospital South.
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 01 2017 06:50PM EST

Updated:Jan 02 2017 01:46PM EST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - St. Joseph's Hospital South welcomed their first delivery of 2017 on Sunday.  Baby Tyler was born to parents Tiffany Kirby and David Crawford at 1:21 a.m. on New Years Day.   

Congrats to the new parents!

