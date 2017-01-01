St. Joseph's Hospital South welcomes first baby of New Year

TAMPA (FOX 13) - St. Joseph's Hospital South welcomed their first delivery of 2017 on Sunday. Baby Tyler was born to parents Tiffany Kirby and David Crawford at 1:21 a.m. on New Years Day.
Congrats to the new parents!
