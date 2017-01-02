Few details in deadly Valrico shooting

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Valrico.

Someone opened fire inside a home on Cabbage Palm Drive Sunday afternoon. The victim was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Deputies have since identified the victim as Jayquon Johnson, 17. But they have not said what may have led up to the shooting.

"At this point of the investigation, detectives do not want any additional information publicly released while this process of the investigation continues," an HCSO spokesperson explained.