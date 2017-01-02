WATCH: Octopus slides along Fort DeSoto beach Local News WATCH: Octopus slides along Fort DeSoto beach Here's why you should always look inside those beautiful shells you find on Florida's beaches before sticking them in your pocket: The 'Friends of Fort DeSoto Park' Facebook page shared two videos of a small octopus that had crawled into a shell along the shore.

"You never know what you'll find on the beach," Monica Craig wrote in her post Saturday.

Floridians are accustomed to seeing crabs, mollusks, and other critters along our beaches, but octopuses are not as common. The Facebook post went on to explain that live animals often wash up on the beach after a cold front like last week's, and that can leave them searching for shelter.

Many times, when beachgoers grab beautiful shells, they unknowingly take home -- and kill -- the sea creature living inside. Wildlife enthusiasts encourage you to inspect every shell to make sure it's empty before you grab it.

This particular octopus would probably agree.

"It was a little too creepy crawly for [me] to reach down and grab it, but I put the octopus and shell back in the water once he crawled on," Craig added.