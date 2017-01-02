Teen in serious condition after hit-and-run Local News Teen in serious condition after hit-and-run State troopers are looking for the driver of a green Chevy Suburban who collided with a 13-year-old bicyclist, then left the scene on New Year's Eve.

Cameron Fuller, of Ruskin, was rushed to Tampa General Hospital shortly after 7:20PM on New Year's Eve.

"I just haven't been able to get that picture of him in the hospital out of my mind," said Fuller's sister, Devin McNelley. "He has tubes in his mouth. He's only 13. He is a little baby."

State troopers say Fuller was riding his bike across us US Highway 41 in Ruskin about a half-mile from home.

"His friend jumped off his bike to go check on him," said witness Michael Allen. "The other kid was hysterical, claiming he knew who did it, and was wanting to go after the guy and we were trying to keep him restrained."

Instead, the friend ran home to tell Fuller's mother, Natasha Wood.

"I am still in shock," said Wood.

Fuller was rushed to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition, but he was upgraded Monday to serious, but stable condition

While he is expected to survive, he has a collapsed lung, a feeding tube, is on life support, and has not regained consciousness.

"I couldn't imagine leaving a kid on the side of the road," said Wood. "He's the devil."

Cameron was just being a kid, riding a bike his family bought him for Christmas.

Now, his family hopes he will persevere, the way he has his entire life.

"He spent the first six months of his life in the hospital," said Wood. "He was born four months early. He is a miracle child."

His mother is calling on the driver to have a conscience and turn himself or herself in.

"I just don't want him to be able to get away with this," said Wood. "It could possibly happen to someone else."

Troopers say the Suburban likely has front end damage on the left side.



If you have any information, you can get a cash reward if you call Crimestoppers.