Tampa Airport job fair Wednesday

- Construction continues at Tampa International Airport, and now some of the new restaurants are ready to start hiring.

Airport concessionaires are holding a job fair Wednesday to fill 300 positions at restaurants that are scheduled to open in the next few months.

According to an airport spokesperson, these hourly positions include openings for baristas, cooks, line cooks, cashiers, prep personnel, station attendants, and logistics specialists. Participants include the companies representing Ulele, Goody Goody, Burger 21, Cigar City, Fitlife Foods, Chick-fil-A, and Illy Espressamente.

In all, 69 new shops and restaurants are coming to TIA as part of the overhaul and expansion there.

The job fair is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the TPA boardroom, which is on the third floor near the shuttle to Airside A.