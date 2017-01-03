Bus driver charged with DUI after hit-and-run crash

- A Pinellas County school bus driver was arrested for DUI after a hit-and-run crash with another vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol said the bus was carrying seven students from Lealman Innovative Tuesday afternoon. The bus was headed west on 54th Ave N and stopped at a traffic light at 66th Street.

That's when a vehicle rear-ended the bus, then drove off.

Troopers said they later determined the bus driver, 56-year-old Dorothy L. Burse, of Largo, had used a controlled substance, but were not able to say what kind. Burse was arrested.

Troopers are still looking for the vehicle that hit the bus. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-631-4020 or crime stoppers.