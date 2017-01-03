Medical marijuana 'factory' begins production in Lake Wales Local News Medical marijuana 'factory' begins production in Lake Wales The Grow Healthy compound in Lake Wales is both gigantic and secure.

"We have 33 acres fenced in with Department of Defense-grade fencing," Darrin Potter explained.

He's the chief horticulturalist for Grow Healthy. It's one of just seven entities in Florida authorized to grow and distribute medical marijuana.

In November, more than 70 percent of Florida voters cast votes approve Amendment 2, allowing medical marijuana. In the coming weeks, under state supervision, the 187,000 square-foot facility will be filled with marijuana plants growing under special lights.

Potter says they will be distributing to consumers with medical marijuana prescriptions by this summer.

"There is a large number of patients in Florida that need this medicine and we hope to service a great many of them," says Potter.

While some communities have not welcomed medical marijuana growers, Lake Wales has helped Grow Healthy move into their facility, which was a factory vacant for years.

"We're looking at 45 to 60 jobs. It's a boon to our economy," says Kathy Bangley, the Lake Wales planning director.