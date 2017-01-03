Uber, Lyft at odd with St. Petersburg over taxes Local News Uber, Lyft at odd with St. Petersburg over taxes A new debate over ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft is emerging in St. Petersburg.

Right now – taxi companies are required to pay a city tax and are subjected to regulation, unlike Uber. Carol Vallee, with Bay Area Taxi Service says that’s not fair.

“What I would like see happen is that everyone pays the same,” Vallee said.

Mayor Rick Kriseman’s office is now negotiating with the cab companies and ride sharing services to come to an agreement.

City council will take up the issue Thursday. Uber says, if it comes down to it, it would be willing to pay a flat fee rather than a tax.

An Uber spokesman told FOX 13, Uber continue to work with the city.