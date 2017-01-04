Truck crashes over I-75 overpass, falls onto Fowler

- A tractor-trailer veered off an Interstate 75 overpass this morning and wound up crashing onto a road below, injuring the driver and leaving a large mess across Fowler Avenue.

The truck driver told troopers that he was headed northbound on I-75 around 6:45 a.m. when another vehicle cut him off. He swerved to avoid a collision and slammed into -- then over -- the barrier wall along the side of the highway.

The truck slammed onto Fowler Avenue below, spilling its load of recycled debris across several lanes. Two vehicles driving along Fowler were damaged by the debris before troopers could close the road.

The 49-year-old driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers are asking anyone with information about the "initiating vehicle" to call them, though they have no description to provide.