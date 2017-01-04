Man dead after arrest attempt in St. Petersburg Local News Man dead after arrest attempt in St. Petersburg A man died following a struggle with police in St. Petersburg Wednesday morning.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers attempted to arrest Joshua G. Dove at 7:15 a.m. outside 1401 5th Avenue North near 14th Street West. During the incident, police say Dove struggled violently with two officers.

Assistant Chief of Police Jim Previtera told FOX 13 that the incident came after a tip that drug use was happening at the location. Two officers were dispatched and found two suspects who matched the description in the tip. It was when the officers attempted to take one of the suspects into custody that the violent struggle began.

Previtera also said that the officers used a Taser during the struggle, and that a citizen came to the aid of the officers when the suspect attempted to run into traffic.

More officers arrived to the scene to provide backup, and they were finally able to take the suspect into custody and subdue him after Tasering him again, police said.

According to police, Dove, 35, continued to fight violently as he was taken into custody and officers restrained his legs.

Police say Dove collapsed, so officers began to administer aid and called for rescue. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The investigation continues.