Pasco deputies investigate potentially-related burglaries Local News Pasco deputies investigate potentially-related burglaries The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating two similar break-ins targeting New Port Richey businesses.

The break-ins happened on Monday between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. at the MetroPCS store located at 6633 U.S. Highway 19 and the Boost Mobile located at 10606 Devco Drive.

According to investigators, four burglars shattered the front window at MetroPCS and stole cellphones from a storage room.

Deputies checking an alarm uncovered a smashed glass door at Boost Mobile and three floor model cellphones missing.

Video surveillance showed four men entering the business, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed. Detectives are working with store managers to secure copies of the surveillance videos.

It's unclear if the burglaries, which are under five miles apart, are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-706-2488.