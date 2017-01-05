Ways to Save: Busch Gardens offers free admission for preschoolers

- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering two big ways to save on tickets in 2017.

The park is bringing its SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Preschool Card back, which allows kids ages 5 and under to get free admission for both parks from Jan. 4 to Dec. 31st. To take advantage of the deal, register for the card at the Busch Gardens website.

The park is also offering a BOGO 2017 Fun Card deal which includes admission to Adventure Island water park free for the whole year with the purchase of a Busch Gardens Fun Card. The Fun Card allows guests at Busch Gardens to pay for the day and then visit both parks all year until Dec. 31, 2017.

Click for more information.