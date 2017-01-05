Deputies search for robber who pepper-sprayed clerk Local News Deputies search for robbery suspect who pepper sprayed clerk Deputies are searching for the man who doused a store clerk with pepper spray while robbing a Pet Supermarket in Lutz.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, an unknown white male entered the Pet Supermarket store located at 18445 US 41 North at approximately 8:53 p.m. Tuesday evening and demanded money from an employee.

Deputies say when the store employee asked the man if he had a weapon, he sprayed the employee in the face with pepper spray.

The clerk then placed an undisclosed amount of cash into a bag and handed it to the robber. The robber fled, driving a dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly a newer model Honda.

The suspect is described as being a white male between 5 feet, 10 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with dark lettering on the chest, a baseball cap possibly with a red bill, a red bandanna covering his face, blue jeans, black shoes and blue latex gloves.

The sheriff's office released surveillance video of the incident in hopes that the public can help identify the man.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in this case. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com.