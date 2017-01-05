Football Championship Fan Central opens Friday Local News Football Championship Fan Central opens Friday Downtown Tampa is buzzing just days before the biggest College football game of the year.

“It is very exciting for the whole city i mean look at the energy here,” said local fan Kristen Slusser.

A string of free concerts at Curtis Hixon Park begin Friday night, with Country Star Eric Pasaly. Saturday Flo Rida takes the stage and Sunday R & B star Usher headlines.

“Tampa is ready we've been working for more than three years on this it’s like Christmas eve,” said Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff.

Some of the toys were shown off today inside Fan central at the Tampa Convention Center.

FOX 13’s Josh Cascio tried his hand at running drills and even gave field goal kicking a try. Fan central opens Friday afternoon.

“One of our favorite things about the College Football National Championship is that you don’t need a game ticket to really immerse yourself in all the fun,” said Rob Higgins, executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission.

Locally, the game is expected to bring in upwards of $270 to 300 million in economic value.