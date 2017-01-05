GUIDE: Championship concerts, events, food & more

- Even if you're not going to the National College Football Championship game in Tampa on Monday, there are plenty of activities - from food, concerts, to a 5K - everyone in the Bay Area can enjoy.

Below is your complete guide to the 2017 National College Football Championship activities.

Championship Tailgate:

Dierks Bentley will headline the Capital One Quicksilver Music Stage, with opening act The Shadowboxers for the ultimate game day tailgate. The event also features interactive games, sponsor activities, concessions and ESPN broadcast sets.

Overview:

-Date: Monday, January 9, 2017

-Time: Noon - 6:30 p.m.

-Location: Outside of Raymond James Stadium

-Admission: Free for all national championship game ticket holders

Playoff Playlist Live:

Enjoy the free outdoor concert series, featuring a variety of national recording artists.

Performances:

-Eric Paslay will perform Friday, Jan. 6, along with The Shadowboxers and Clare Dunn.

-Flo Rida will headline Saturday, Jan. 7, with additional performances by Rachel Platten and the Cold War Kids.

-Usher with special guest Jay Pharoah take center stage as the headline acts Sunday, Jan. 8.

-Additional Sunday performances include Gavin DeGraw and Jamie N Commons.

Overview:

-Date: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, January 6 – 8, 2017

-Time: Friday (Gates open at 5 p.m.); Saturday and Sunday (Gates open at Noon)

-Location: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

-Admission: Free event to the public

Playoff Fan Central:

-Date: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, January 6 – 8, 2017

-Time: Friday (3-8 p.m.); Saturday and Sunday (Noon-8 p.m.)

-Location: Tampa Convention Center

-Admission: $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Children under 12 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Includes:

-Family friendly activities and entertainment

-Food and beverage

-Youth sports clinics

-Celebrity appearances

-Band performances

-Sponsor activations

Tickets: http://www.ticketmaster.com/Playoff-Fan-Central-tickets/artist/2054236

Extra Yard for Teachers:

The College Football Playoff Foundation recognizes teachers by hosting the Extra Yard for Teachers Summit. The Summit is a gathering of teachers to hear speakers and performances.

Overview:

-Date: Saturday, January 7, 2017

-Time: 10 a.m.

-Location: Tampa Convention Center

-Admission: Invitation only

Information: http://www.extrayardsummit.com/

Extra Yard 5K:

The official road race of the College Football Playoff, the 2017 Extra Yard 5K is a family-friendly 3.1 mile race, held in heart of Downtown Tampa’s Championship Campus. In addition to the 5K, a 1-Mile Family Fun Run will also be held along a portion of the course.

Overview:

-Date: Sunday, January 8, 2017

-Time: 5K (8 a.m.); Fun Run (9 a.m.)

-Location: Downtown Tampa

Admission: $30 registration for the 5K race includes one (1) ticket to Playoff Fan Central at the Tampa Convention Center, a participant shirt (for the first 1,000 only), a finisher’s medal, a chipped race bib and an entry for one (1) into the drawing to win two (2) tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship. $15 registration for the 1-Mile Family Fun Run includes one (1) ticket to Playoff Fan Central at the Tampa Convention Center, a chipped race bib and an entry for one (1) into the drawing to win two (2) tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

All proceeds benefit Extra Yard for Teachers, the College Football Playoff Foundation’s primary initiative that goes the “extra yard” by honoring, celebrating, inspiring and empowering teachers.

Registration: https://runsignup.com/extrayard5k

Taste of the Championship:

Attendees of the Taste of the Championship sample gourmet food and beverages representing geographic regions from around the country. Proceeds from the event support the College Football Playoff Foundation.

Overview:

-Date: Sunday, January 8, 2017

-Time: 7 p.m.

-Location: Florida Aquarium

Featuring Tampa-area restaurants 717 South, Ava, Bern’s Steak House, Boca Kitchen, Bar & Market, Cigar City BrewPub, The Columbia, Datz, Fodder & Shine, Goody Goody, Haven, Mad Dogs and Englishmen, Mise en Place, Parkshore Grill, The Refinery, Roux and Ulele.

Admission: $250

Tickets: https://tix.extremetix.com/webtix/4120

At the game:

Prior to kickoff, GRAMMY Award-winning group Little Big Town will perform the Star-Spangled Banner. The national anthem will feature a flight from Challenger, the American Eagle Foundation’s famous free-flying bald eagle. The Nation's Colors will be presented by a MacDill Air Force Base Honor Guard.

In celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the United States Special Operations Command, the American Flag and the participating team flags will be brought into Raymond James Stadium by members of the Tampa-based US Special Operations Command Para-Commandos.

On-field, pregame festivities on January 9, will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.