- Northbound lanes on I-75 near the Big Bend Road exit were shut down briefly Friday morning following a serious crash.

The crash involved a car that ended up overturned on the shoulder of the interstate. Details of the accident are unclear.

Just one lane is open on I-75 in the area of the crash, causing significant delays in both the northbound and southbound directions. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

