Tampa police search for group of thieves who robbed grocery store

Police are searching for a group of at least 11 who robbed a Tampa grocery store on December 26.

Surveillance video shows the large group of suspects filing in one-by-one to the Super Choice Meat & Grocery store at 3701 Central Avenue North in Tampa.

According to police, the thieves entered through an unlocked front door. Once inside, they began taking lottery tickets, cigarettes, and any other merchandise they could get their hands on.

The group made a quick exit, and one of the suspects wiped down the door as they were leaving.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspects involved in this case. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com.