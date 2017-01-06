Deputies investigate shooting in North Port

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 06 2017 09:23AM EST

Updated:Jan 06 2017 09:31AM EST

NORTH PORT (FOX 13) - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at the intersection of U.S. 41 and River Road in North Port. 

The shooting was reported in the northbound left-turn lane shortly before 7:15 a.m. Friday morning. 

The victim of the shooting was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. 

Deputies believe this to be an isolated incident and say there is no danger to the public. 

Traffic in the area is slow, but moving. 

No further details are available at this time. Stay with FOX 13 as this story develops. 

