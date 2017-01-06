YWCA daycare center could close under financial troubles Local News YWCA daycare center could close under financial troubles The YWCA daycare center helps dozens of low income families in St. Petersburg – and Friday they are struggling to pay their employees.

For the last 18 years this center has acted as a daycare for children as little as two months – to the age of pre kindergarten.

Yvonne Ulmer took over operations in May of 2016 and says for the last two years their financial situation has been anything but good.

“We are not able to make payroll, and we need the community to help,” Ulmer said.

The center needs $50,000 to keep its doors open. Ulmer says the money started to dry up about two years ago when they lost funding from the women’s shelter next door that closed.

If you would like to help, they’ve set up a link at www.ywcaoftampabay.org.