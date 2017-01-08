Police: Man robbed McDonald's, fired shot

Posted:Jan 08 2017 12:45PM EST

Updated:Jan 08 2017 12:45PM EST

LAKE WALES (FOX 13) - Police are searching for an armed robber who held up a McDonald's restaurant in Lake Wales Sunday morning.

It happened at the restaurant on U.S. Highway 27, just north of Chalet Suzanne Road.  Officers say a black man wearing a dark hoodie and a red bandana robbed the restaurant at gunpoint.  He reportedly fired the gun during the robbery, but no one was hurt.

Police say the robber got away in a blue minivan.

Lake Wales Police and Polk County deputies are looking for the suspect and investigating the scene of the robbery.  A sheriff's office helicopter was sent up to search the Park Avenue area of Lake Wales.

