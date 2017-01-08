Man killed in early morning crash on I-4

- Polk County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened on I-4 Sunday around 5:00 a.m.

Authorities say four vehicles were involved in two separate crashes near the ramp to Highway 27 in Davenport. The person who died is 74-year-old Joseph P. Riley of Lake Alfred.

The area where the crash happened was dark at the time, with no illumination other than vehicle headlights. Deputies say traffic was relatively light with traffic spaced out for large distances.

Riley was involved in a secondary crash - and had gotten out of his car when the fourth car, a white BMW, swerved to avoid debris already in the road - and hit him. He died at the scene.

The crash forced deputies to close two eastbound lanes of I-4 and traffic slowed considerably for hours on both sides.

Impairment, driver fatigue and driver distraction are being investigated - but so far, no charges have been filed.