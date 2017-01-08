Crews put out house fire in Ocala

- Marion County fire crews battled a house fire in Ocala late Saturday night.

When they arrived at the home on SE 25th Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m., they found heavy smoke and flames venting through the roof.

Crews from Engine 18, Ladder 30 and Engine 16 were at the scene, and District Captain 5 established command and called for a defensive operation to put out the fire.

They got the fire under control around 11:45 p.m.

We're making calls to find out if anyone was inside the home at the time, or if anyone was injured.

The Florida State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.