Police: 70 storage units broken into in St. Pete

- Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a major break-in at a storage facility that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers say someone broke into approximately 70 storage units at LifeStorage, which is located at 1159 94th Ave. N.

Each of the storage units is leased to a different victim. Police say each unit broken into was located in an outdoor hallway. At this time, it is unknown what property was stolen from any of the units.



Officers say video surveillance is still being obtained and being reviewed, and so far they have not released information about any suspects.

