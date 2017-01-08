Tampa PD locate missing man with special needs

- Tampa police located 38-year-old Troy Johnson after he was reported missing over the weekend.

Police say Troy Johnson is an adult with special needs. He is black, male, 5'6" tall and approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown striped polo type shirt and jeans and possibly a gray colored jacket.

According to police, Mr. Johnson went missing from the 6800 block of South Himes Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Sunday. He is not able to care for himself and needs medication.

Police thanked the public Sunday evening for their help in located Johnson safely.