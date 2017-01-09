Free McDonald's Value Meals for law enforcement officers

TAMPA (FOX 13) - It's Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and McDonald's of Tampa Bay is honoring law enforcement on Monday, Jan. 9 with a free Value Meal.
The offer is valid at participating McDonald's locations in the Tampa Bay area when officers present a valid badge.
Law enforcement can show a valid badge or ID to get a FREE Extra Value Meal tomorrow! #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/y2T3MVetuJ— McDonald's (@McDTampaBay) January 8, 2017
The offer is valid in-store only.
*McDonald's of Tampa Bay consists of 13 Counties across Tampa Bay including Charlotte, Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Sumter Counties.