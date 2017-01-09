Sheriff: 'Sadomasochistic child abuser' faces justice 5 years after arrest

- The saying "better late than never" rings true for the Polk County Sheriff's Office today.

Back in 2011, PCSO deputies arrested Robin Pagoria and her boyfriend Christopher Lobban for child abuse.

But Lobban, an Australian citizen, evaded punishment by moving to Australia.

Polk County Sheriff's Office investigators spent the next several years working with a multitude of law enforcement agencies worldwide in efforts to extradite Lobben back to Polk County so that he could be held accountable for his crimes.

According to the original 2011 arrest affidavit, the couple recorded video of themselves spanking Pagoria's two 15-year-old daughters with paddles and a whip after forcing them to strip naked and tying them to a homemade bondage-style spanking table.

Both Pagoria and Lobban admitted to detectives that they have spanking fetishes. The videos of the young girls were posted online.

Sheriff Grady Judd made the following statement on the extradition arrest:

"Back in 2011, I said we would hunt down and hold accountable the sadomasochistic child abuser Christopher Lobban. Thanks to the great work of our detectives, the 10th Judicial circuit State Attorney's Office, the Western Australia Police, the United States Department of Justice, the United States State Department, the Office of International Affairs, Interpol, and the United States Marshals Service, Lobban is now hereafter 5 1/2 years in Polk County facing justice for the sadomasochistic sexual abuse of these girls."

PCSO released video of Lobban being booked into Polk County Jail.