VIDEO: Lakeland gun store smash and grab Local News VIDEO: Lakeland gun store smash and grab The Polk County Sheriff's Office is trying to find the suspects seen on surveillance video breaking into a gun store and smashing through several cases to steal guns.

The robbery happened early Monday morning around 1:30 a.m. at the Rapture Gun Store in Lakeland.

Surveillance video shows the suspects using a tool to dismantle the front door lock, getting into the store and using a hammer and their feet to smash the glass cases.

The suspects stuffed numerous firearms into large bags and fled in an unknown make or model car down U.S. Highway 98.

Deputies say the alarm was activated at the time the suspects broke in, but it took several minutes for the alarm company to notify deputies and by that time the suspects were already gone.

"Enough is enough - gun store owners have a moral & ethical obligation to tighten their security," Sheriff Grady Judd said Monday. "Alarm systems alone are not adequate deterrents, or adequate security, at gun

stores," Judd said.

Detectives say they had spoken to the Rapture Guns and Knives store a month ago about their security and say the owner told them safes were too expensive.

Anyone with information about the suspects is being urged to call Heartland Crime Stoppers, which is offering a $3,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects: 1-800-226-TIPS.