Deputies: Homeowner shot squatter in self-defense Local News Deputies: Homeowner shot squatter in self-defense The sound of gunshots pierced the silence along Constitution Boulevard in Sarasota Sunday afternoon, shattered the nerves of residents.

"I just can't imagine how scared and freaked out they must have been," neighbor Pam Zeck said. "There have been minor break-ins and things like that since I've lived here, but never anything like this."

Sarasota County deputies said a family came home from a weekend trip and found Glenn Oliver inside their home. Oliver allegedly threatened the family with a baseball bat, and that's when the homeowner pulled out a gun, shooting the intruder in self-defense.

"It was terrifying for this family. There's a small child there as well," said sheriff's office spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez.

Deputies said Oliver broke in through a window and may have been living there for days.

"It's possible, since we had such a cold weekend, that he was looking for a warm place to stay. We talked to his family members. He wasn't always staying at home. He was traveling around," said Perez.

Deputies said Oliver had just been released from prison. He had served a 10-year sentence for robbery with a firearm and carjacking. He was out on probation from the Miami-Dade area.

"He is a felony offender. He has an extensive criminal history. Unfortunately he was at the wrong place at the wrong time," Perez offered.

Apparently for Oliver, he chose the wrong house and the wrong family to target.

"The homeowner was in the right in this situation," Perez continued. "He walked into his home, he felt threatened. He shot this defendant in self-defense. He had a duty to protect himself and his family."

Deputies said the homeowner does have a concealed weapons permit and his gun is registered. They said he does not face any charges at this time.