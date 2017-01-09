Fans in orange spend unusual green Local News Fans in orange spend unusual green The Clemson fans may wear bright orange, but they carry special green $2 bills.

- The Clemson fans may wear bright orange, but they carry special green $2 bills.

"My daughter and my husband and I stamped them right before we came down here," says Kirsten Snape who was headed to the Florida Aquarium with her family.

Snape and thousands of other Clemson fans bring the stamped bills so that everyone knows who's bringing the money to town.

"Absolutely! Clemson travels very well," continued Snape. They've done it for decades.

How many $2 bills has Clemson fan Benji Mills spent over the years? "Hundreds and hundreds," he laughed.

The tradition of $2 bills started in 1977 when Georgia Tech decided to drop Clemson from its schedule. The idea on what to do came from Clemson alum George Bennett.

"Let's everybody take $2 bills to show them how much they are going to be missing," Bennett told our affiliate in South Carolina.

In Tampa, the bills were being spent everywhere.

"Yesterday, I counted 200 of them," said John Hilliard, who runs the Sportsmania souvenir tent on Himes Avenue. Game day brought even more. "I even took some that were stamped 5's, 10's, and 20's with the tiger paw on them."

At a game worth millions to Tampa, the people in orange spend the green that's counted in twos.