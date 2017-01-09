Surveillance video shows storage unit burglar Local News Surveillance video shows storage unit burglar Police are continuing what's being called a very confusing investigation after someone broke into 71 storage units in north St. Petersburg over the weekend.

- Police are continuing what’s being called a very confusing investigation after someone broke into 71 storage units in north St. Petersburg over the weekend.

Monday, police released surveillance video that provides a blurry glimpse of the person they think broke into the Life Storage facility on 94th Avenue.

Monday, many people concerned over their belongings showed up at the property.

Yolanda Fernandez, St. Pete police spokeswoman, says this is a very complex investigation.

“Can you imagine the challenges when dealing with this case,” Fernandez said. “You have 71 separate units, so potentially you have 71 separate victims.”

At this point, detectives aren’t releasing what, if anything was taken.