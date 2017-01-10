2 deadly hit-and-runs overnight in St. Petersburg Local News 2 deadly hit-and-runs overnight in St. Petersburg It was a deadly evening in St. Petersburg Monday. Two unrelated hit-and-run crashes occurred minutes apart, both killing pedestrians.

The first crash occurred at the intersection of 42nd Avenue N and 4th Street N at approximately 10 p.m. Police say a 63-year-old man was crossing the street on foot with a Toyota Prius struck him, throwing him into the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 29-year-old Ussouf Ristemov, left the scene. But, Ristemov later notified police of his whereabouts. Charges are pending.

The second deadly crash took place just minutes later at 10:37 p.m. During this incident, authorities say a transient pedestrian was sitting in a median lane on the 3500 block of 49th Street North near the double-yellow lines.

Police say a witness saw the individual sitting in the street and slowed their vehicle in an attempt to block the roadway. But as they were doing so, a a light-colored, full-sized SUV, heading northbound on 49th Street struck the pedestrian.

The witness told authorities that the SUV slowed momentarily after the impact, then sped off, continuing North on 49th Street.

The witness called 911, and while they were on the phone a second vehicle hit the pedestrian. This vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet sedan, was also traveling northbound. The driver of the sedan, Alma Moulton, stayed at the scene and also called 911.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, and pronounced dead at 11:13 p.m.

Authorities are still looking for the light-colored SUV and its driver.

The vehicle was described as a white or silver full sized sport utility vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or similar vehicle. The vehicle should have damage to the left front corner of the vehicle.

Police say the crashes are unrelated.

Anyone with information about either crash or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the St Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

Investigation into both crashes continues.