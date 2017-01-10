Deputies: Sarasota couple steals nearly $40K from local church

- A Sarasota husband and wife were arrested Tuesday for stealing close to $40,000 from their local church.

According to Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the theft began in September 2014 and spanned for two years while Amanda Towner and her husband, Nolan Towner, worked at Faith Baptist Church located at 8751 Fruitville Road.

Deputies say Amanda was hired as the church's bookkeeper and Nolan volunteered with audio/technical support.

Investigation revealed that Nolan used the pastor's credit card number to purchase personal items on Amazon and withdrew money to put in his personal account, while Amanda made monthly payments using church funds.

In total, the couple allegedly stole $39,471.99 over a two-year period.

The Towners are each charged with scheme to defraud, a felony charge that carries a $7,500 bond. Both have posted bail and are set to be released Tuesday afternoon.