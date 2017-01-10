11 dogs seized from Hernando Co. home; 3 face charges

- Three people have been arrested after animal enforcement officers say they found 11 dogs in need of water and medical treatment at a home in Hernando County.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Animal Enforcement Officer Mandy Rowe was leaving an unrelated call for service when she passed by a home on Nicholas Avenue in Garden Grove and saw dogs tied to a tree, which is against a county ordinance.

Rowe and Deputy Steven George went to check on the dogs and saw at least three chained dogs; one of which seemed to be in distress.

They went to the door of the mobile home, where they saw a small wire cage with three Chihuahuas inside, as well as a cage near the front door with a pitbull inside. None of the dogs had access to water and the pitbull was lying in its own urine and feces, according to the officers.

A woman named Tabitha Gordon came to the door and said the dogs belonged to her mother-in-law, Tiny Tharpe. Gordon's husband, Joshua Tharpe was supposed to care for the dogs, but he wasn't home.

The officers further checked the property, with Gordon's permission, and found the dog that appeared to be in distress was huddled on the ground and was lying on shards of glass.

Officers said the dog, named Bella, appeared to be malnourished and lethargic. Her ribs and shoulder blades were showing and her left eye was injured. She did not move and appeared to have trouble lifting her head when George and Rowe approached.

There was no food or water for the dog. A metal cooking pot that was used for water was nearby, but it was dry and had leaves in the bottom.

There was a black pitbull tethered to a tree behind Bella. This dog had no food, water, or proper shelter.

A brown and white Pitbull mix was tethered near the black pitbull. The dog was very thin, with its ribs showing, and also had no food, water, or proper shelter.

All of the dogs appeared to be infested with fleas and covered in flies. There was garbage and the odor of rotting food, urine, and feces all over the property.

After checking on all of the dogs, the officers talked with Gordon about the poor conditions and need for corrective action. Officers said Gordon told them again, her husband helps to care for the dogs and he wasn't home. She apparently did not try to help the dogs after the officers made her aware of their conditions. Officers said she appeared to have no concern for the safety and health of the dogs.

Officers determined the lives of the animals, especially Bella's, were in danger and, to prevent further suffering and inhumane treatment, they would have to be taken to Hernando County Animal Services right away.

A total of 11 dogs were seized from the property.

Veterinarian Dr. Julie Rosenberger at Hernando County Animal Services supported the officers' suspicion that the dog, Bella was criminally neglected. Bella weighed 33 pounds, but should have weighed about 45 pounds. Dr. Rosenberger said the dog was malnourished and extremely anemic from blood loss, due to thousands of fleas. Bella's body temperature was so low she required a heating pad to keep her alive. Bella's body condition on a scale of 1-9 was a "2" at intake.

Dr. Rosenberger said Bella was probably sick for at least a month, possibly two, and that Bella would have been dead within three days, had she not received emergency medical treatment when she did.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of Tabitha Gordon, 27, Tiny Tharpe, 53, and Joshua Tharpe, 31. All three face charges of animal cruelty and were held on a $1,000 bond each.

All of the dogs remain at Hernando County Animal Services.