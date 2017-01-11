Tampa police officers shot at while responding to burglary Local News Tampa police officers shot at while responding to burglary Two people were detained by police Wednesday morning, one of whom is accused of opening fire at officers. A third suspect is still at large.

According to a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to a call about an auto burglary in progress in the 3500 block of 19th Street North at approximately 11:41 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Police say that when officers arrived, they confronted three possible suspects and identified themselves as police officers.

That's when, officers say, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the officers and fired at them.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported at this time.

All three suspects fled on foot. The shooter and one more suspect were both detained during an overnight search.

Investigators returned to the scene Wednesday morning to look for any possible evidence.

The search continues for a third suspect.

