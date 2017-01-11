Police: Naked burglar was looking for sesame seeds Local News Police: Naked burglar was looking for sesame seeds A Largo man was in for quite the shock when he woke up in the middle of the night to find a naked man rummaging through his house - for a really bizarre reason.

- A Largo man was in for quite the shock when he woke up in the middle of the night to find a naked man rummaging through his house - for a really bizarre reason.

Largo Police say Martin Henderson used a butter knife to pry open his neighbor's front door. Once inside, his mission was to find sesame seeds for his hamburger, according to what he later told police.

Police say Henderson also admitted to smoking spice - or synthetic marijuana, which is known to provoke violent and extreme reactions - all day.

William Loland and his girlfriend, meanwhile, were awakened early Friday morning to a commotion in their kitchen. Police say that commotion was caused by Henderson.

"I get up, I see this guy, because I only had my night light on in the kitchen. I thought it was a woman because he had long hair, and he was all nude. I thought it was a woman because he had a pot belly,” Loland told FOX 13 News. “So I asked, ‘How did you get in my house? Who are you?"

Loland says Henderson wouldn't leave his home, and things got a bit violent.

"I grabbed him by his neck, and I escorted him towards the door,” Loland said. “He was still naked. I said, ‘You're lucky I don't knock you out.’ He said, ‘I don't think you can.’ So that's when I hit him. That's when I hit him twice."

Then Loland called 911 and says police arrested the naked intruder nearby.

Henderson was taken to jail and faces charges of burglary and possession of a burglary tool.