Tampa Heights marks beginning of its legacy with time capsule Local News Tampa Heights marks beginning of its legacy with time capsule A time capsule packed with things from Tampa 2017 was buried in Tampa Heights.

It contained things like a poster from the College Football Championship and a coin from Mayor Bob Buckhorn. The mayor took the podium and gestured toward the skyline.

"Look at that view. Look at what the folks who live here are going to get up every morning and see," Buckhorn said.

He and other city officials, along with neighborhood leaders were invited to the time capsule event by the developers of a project called The Pearl.

It will be right on the Riverwalk, with more than 300 apartments and nearly 30,000 square feet of retail space. It will be adjacent to the historic Tampa Armature Works building which is to be restored and turned into an events center and market with 16 different vendors.

"This building is one of these places where the history meets the future," says Rick Fernandez, president of the Tampa Heights Civic Association.

A hundred years ago ,Tampa Heights was the city's most exclusive neighborhood, but only in recent years has it been rediscovered.

Environmental engineer of Ecosphere Restoration located a series of springs that had been ignored for decades. The springs were once the source of Tampa's drinking water.

A few years ago, Tampa's old Waterworks building was turned into an upscale restaurant called Ulele and the city built Waterworks park next door. The Pearl and the restored Armature Works will become the newest gems in the rebirth of Tampa Heights.

Long term plans call for luxury condos and a hotel. The developers from Soho Capital believe the time is right.

"I think we're seeing a resurgence of urban living, age in place, and millennials who want to find jobs and live near the urban core," says Adam Harden, a partner with Soho.

Minutes later, the time capsule being buried. No doubt this will be a different place when it's opened in 2080, the 200th anniversary of Tampa Heights.