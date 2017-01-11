Tampa mobster's personal items up for auction

- A fascinating auction is coming up that includes items from one of the most notorious players in Tampa’s past - mob boss Santo Trafficante, Jr.

Blackwell Auctions is holding a 400-item auction this weekend. The pieces have a theme - with a focus on items from 20th century history, art and design.

There will be some special items with local connections - including 14 shares in the Gandy Bridge Company issued in 1923, signed by Alfred Gandy and George Gandy.

The auction will include five items from Santo Trafficante, Jr.'s home: A gate from the house, a cocktail tray, a bottle of alcohol and two pieces of furniture.

Blackwell Auctions gave FOX 13 News a preview of some of the items being included in the auction.

“This stuff didn't come out of one collection to go into another. It came out of Trafficante's home. For the first time ever, it's going to be offered at public auction, this stuff,” explained Edwin Bailey, Partner at Blackwell Auctions.

The items could go from $50, into the thousands.

“In my line of work, what's wonderful is being able to have it for a while, and then pass it on to, maybe, someone who will pass it on and then share it and share it and share it,” Bailey said. “But, at least for a while, I get to own some pretty cool stuff."

The auction begins this Saturday at noon. People can bid in person and online at blackwellauctions.com.