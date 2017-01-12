Officer-involved shooting in Tampa Local News Officer-involved shooting in Tampa Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Ybor City Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 11:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of 25th Avenue when three officers responded to a call about a burglary in progress, according to Tampa police.

When the three officers entered the home, they say they encountered the suspect. That's when one of the officers fired, hitting the suspect in the abdomen.

The suspect was transported to the hospital and is critical condition.

No officers were injured during the incident.

It is unclear at this time why the officer opened fire, only that they felt threatened enough to shoot.

A spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department said, "The officer was in fear for his life."

The suspect is known to police and there currently is a warrant for his arrest for violation of probation related to cases of robbery and grand theft.

