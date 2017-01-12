Coyote spotted by police in North Port Local News Coyote spotted by police in North Port North Port police have a warning for residents: be careful with your pets outside, especially at night.

An officer apparently spotted a coyote - which did not seem to be concerned by humans - walking in the area of N. Cranberry Blvd. Thursday evening.

North Port PD tweeted video of the coyote with the caption, "Officer spotted this coyote Just crusin'. Roaming in the area of N. Cranberry Blvd. Good reminder to watch your pets outdoors."

Earlier this week in Seminole County, a family says a coyote snatched their Pomeranian mix, Foxy while they were right in their front yard.

Florida Fish and Wildlife sent out an officer to search that area, but nothing was found. They gave the family information about coyotes and said they would also educate the community about how to protect pets.

Visit FWC's website on coyote's here: http://myfwc.com/conservation/you-conserve/wildlife/coyotes/.