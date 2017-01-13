Suspect in officer's death may be in Haines City

- Accused cop-killer Markeith Loyd could be anywhere, but investigators are keeping an especially close eye on Haines City because they suspect he has family there.

"Even though we don't know that he is here, we just want people to be aware that he could be here," said Haines City's acting police chief, Jay Hopwood.

Two tips came in on Thursday about the possible whereabouts of Loyd. Police checked them out but they were dead ends.

Loyd is accused of killing two people: His pregnant ex-girlfriend and Master Sgt. Debra Clayton. Clayton was gunned down when she approached Loyd to question him in the parking lot of an Orlando area Walmart on Monday.

An Orange County deputy also lost his life in a crash during the ensuing manhunt.

Haines City police say if you see someone who looks like Loyd, be careful because he is considered armed and dangerous, and report him to law enforcement. There is a $100,000 reward to information leading to his capture.

Bringing him to justice may not be easy. New information indicates that he was wearing body armor when Clayton was shot.

"He is ready to go down in a gun battle. There's every indication of that," Hopwood added.