Detectives search for suspect in Bradenton double homicide

Manatee Co. detectives are looking for a suspect in a double homicide. They believe this could be the suspect's vehicle.

- A man and woman were found dead outside of a house in Manatee County Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies went to the home on 15th Street Court E. around 1:20 p.m. after someone reported a shooting.

When they got there, they found the bodies of a black man and black woman outside of the house.

Detectives are treating the case as a double homicide. They told FOX 13 News they believe the man and woman were targeted, but could not elaborate on why.

FOX 13 News's Kimberly Kuizon and Evan Lambert are at the scene and will have updates at 5 & 6 p.m.