LEGOLAND Florida premieres new LEGO NINJAGO land Local News LEGOLAND Florida premieres new LEGO NINJAGO land LEGOLAND Florida has debuted its brand new "LEGO NINJAGO" theme park land where visitors can actually "Become the Ninja," and sharpen their ninja skills.

The new area includes hands-on activities, like a rock climbing wall, area to build LEGO, and a new interactive LEGO NINJAGO 3-D ride.

The grand opening event was packed and included castmembers from the series "Fuller House," including Jodie Sweetin, and sibling ninjas Kai and Nya.

