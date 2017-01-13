Monster Jam returns to Tampa this weekend

- It's that time again! Monster Jam is back in Tampa with two all-new shows on January 14 and 15.

This year's lineup includes Grave Digger driven by Dennis Anderson, Son-uva Digger driven by Ryan Anderson, plus 13 more.

Plus, a special event for Pit Party pass holders on Saturday. Get early access to all the drivers, while they sign autographs, as well as tickets to the main event.

Raymond James Stadium officials said special security procedures will be in place for Monster Jam, specifically regarding what kinds of bags can be brought in.

The following bags are permissible in the stadium:



-Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" by 6" by 12"

-One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

-Small clutch bag or purse approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap no larger than 4.5 x 6.5

-Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection

For more details visit http://raymondjamesstadium.com/a-z-fan-guide/.

The shows start at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $15 at ticketmaster.com or the Raymond James Stadium Box Office.

For more info visit www.monsterjam.com.