St. Pete working to stop floods in Shore Acres, Riviera Bay Local News St. Pete working to stop floods in Shore Acres, Riviera Bay Two neighborhoods in St. Petersburg plagued by flooding are getting some help.

- Two neighborhoods in St. Petersburg plagued by flooding are getting some help.

According to a report released by the City of St. Petersburg, 369 properties in the flood-prone Shore Acres and Riviera Bay neighborhoods have made at least two claims of $1,000 over a 10 year period as a result of flooding.

The city is taking notice, ramping up efforts to make drainage repairs, improve the elevation on some properties, along with digging ground water wells.

St. Pete says they’re paying for their improvements with federal grant money, and their work will also improve insurance premiums for homeowners.