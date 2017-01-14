Polk deputies search for missing 75-year-old

- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 75-year-old who was reported missing from an assisted-living facility.

According to deputies, Elsie Jane Hoy left the Brooksdale Senior Living facility located at 6120 Cypress Gardens Boulevard on foot around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

Hoy suffers from dementia and anxiety, deputies said. She was not found during a search of the facility and surrounding areas and neighborhoods.

Hoy has brown hair and is 5 feet 2 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue dress with pink floral print and sandals.

Anyone who comes in contact with Hoy is asked to call 911.