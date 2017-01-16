Hit-and-run kills 2 in Tampa

- Two people are dead following a hit-and-run crash in Tampa Sunday night.

The incident occurred at the intersection of N. 34th Street and E. Lake Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. Three cars were involved in the crash that killed 28-year-old Wimbly Michael and 23-year-old Sampson Tyronda.

The driver in the crash attempted to flee the scene, but was captured one mile away.

Tyronda's 3-year-old child was in the backseat at the time of the crash, but was not injured.

The area at Lake Avenue and N. 34th Street was closed following the incident, but has since reopened.