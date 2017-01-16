Pasco woman shot in head while sleeping; investigation underway

- Pasco Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting at a Lacoochee trailer park Monday morning. This is the second shooting in the trailer park in two weeks.

Deputies received a call at 2:41 a.m. that a 50-year-old woman who was sleeping in a trailer was struck in the head with a bullet by an unknown gunman.

Investigators believe the shooter was outside the residence.

This is the same trailer park where a man was shot in the head last week at 19140 U.S. 301, but deputies say it does not appear to be related to that incident.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

