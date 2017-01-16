Sinkhole opens under citrus truck depot

- The owner of a Polk County citrus operation says a large sinkhole has opened on the property, and he's hoping it looks worse than it really is.

Ellis Hunt, of Hunt Brothers Co-op, says the hole is at the facility's truck loading depot. He does not believe there are any structures at risk, though he has an engineer on site evaluating the scene.

The hole has caused the asphalt to buckle and sink in a roughly 20-foot section of the facility.

No one has been hurt, and Ellis says there has been only "minimal" effects on citrus operations.